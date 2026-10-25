In the United States, Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli won the US Grand Prix and moved closer to securing the Formula 1 world championship title ahead of schedule. As Interia Sport reports, the 20-year-old Italian was two points short of clinching the title early.

Ninth victory of the season

Antonelli retained the lead after the start and maintained a lead of several seconds over his rivals throughout the race. After the pit stops, he returned to first place and once again pulled away from the field. This success was the driver's ninth victory of the season.

Charles Leclerc took second place, while Max Verstappen finished third. In the battle for the other positions, Lando Norris lost second place and ultimately dropped to fifth after being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton.

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Penalties and retirements

A virtual safety car was deployed at the start of the race to clear the track. George Russell received a five-second penalty after a review of an incident in which he may have gained an advantage off the track. Haas driver Oliver Bearman was given a 10-second penalty for a collision with Pierre Gasly.

Bearman later retired due to technical problems, while Franco Colapinto ended his race because of an issue with the floor of his car. Five laps before the finish, Valtteri Bottas retired due to a power unit failure, causing another virtual safety car period. This did not prevent Antonelli from confidently bringing the race to victory.

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