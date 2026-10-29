Iga Świątek received an award from the Billie Jean King Cup organizers for her performance in the tournament playoffs. As Interia Sport reports, the Polish tennis player received 39% of the fan vote.

Two wins without dropping a set

In November 2025, Świątek played two singles matches for Poland in the playoffs. She defeated Alice Tse 6:0, 6:1 and also beat Gabriela Lee 6:2, 6:0.

Across four sets, the Polish tennis player conceded only three games to her opponents. Her results helped Poland secure 3:0 victories over New Zealand and Romania and advance to the final tournament qualifiers in April 2026.

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Voting results

Świątek received votes from 39% of fans. She finished ahead of Canadian Victoria Mboko, who received 30% of the vote, Australian Maya Joint with 12%, Belgian Jeline Vandromme with 11%, and Swiss player Simona Waltert with 9%.

The Billie Jean King Cup organizers selected five tennis players and one captain from 20 candidates. The selection took into account the participants' performances, their contribution to their teams, and adherence to the tournament's values.

Three of the six awards went to Czech representatives: captain Barbora Strýcová, Karolína Muchová, and Linda Nosková. According to the source, the Czech national team defeated Ukraine in the final and won its 12th tournament title. Janis Tjen and Anna Bondár also received awards for their performances for Indonesia and Hungary, respectively, at the regional level of the competition.

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