Polish tennis player Jan Zielinski and Australian Marc Polmans did not reach the semifinals of the ATP 500 doubles tournament in Basel, Switzerland. In the quarterfinals, they lost to the top-seeded German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, 6:7(3), 6:7(5), Interia Sport reports.

The first set was decided by a tiebreak

Zielinski began the match serving and confidently won the opening game. In the next game, the Polish-Australian duo had two opportunities to take a 2:0 lead, but Puetz held his serve. Zielinski and Polmans failed to convert three more break points in the sixth game.

The German tennis players also had break opportunities when Polmans was serving. He saved the first break point with his serve, while Zielinski played successfully at the net on the second. The opponents did not create any further break opportunities before the end of the set, so the tiebreak decided its outcome.

Krawietz and Puetz immediately secured a mini-break and controlled the tiebreak. At 6:3, they earned set points and converted the first one on their own serve.

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They failed to hold their advantage in the second set

In the third game of the second set, Zielinski and Polmans broke Puetz's serve. However, Polmans lost his serve in the very next game, although their duo had two opportunities to take a 3:1 lead. Both pairs then played confidently on serve, so the match went to another tiebreak.

At 4:4, Zielinski and Polmans secured the first mini-break. They took a 5:4 lead and had two serves of their own, but their opponents won both points. Krawietz and Puetz earned a match point on their serve and finished the match in two sets.

In the first round, Zielinski and Polmans defeated Robert Galloway and Andre Goransson, 4:6, 7:6(4), 10:6. Following their quarterfinal defeat, they ended their campaign at the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament.

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