In Poland, referee Szymon Marciniak has been appointed as the main official for the match between Raków Częstochowa and Pogoń Szczecin in the 13th round of the PKO BP Ekstraklasa. The game will be the final match of this round of the Polish championship.

Refereeing team

Marciniak's assistants will be Tomasz Listkiewicz and Michał Obukowicz, while Mateusz Jenda will serve as the fourth official. Kornel Paszkiewicz and Adam Karasewicz will be responsible for the VAR system, Interia Sport reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Marciniak's previous match

Last week, Marciniak officiated the match between Legia Warsaw and Lech Poznań, which ended in a 2–1 victory for the visitors. One of the referee's decisions sparked discussion in the media: he did not show a second yellow card to Legia player Paweł Wszołek. The publication notes that there were also calls to award a penalty to the home side.

Other appointments for the round

The match between Górnik Zabrze and Legia Warsaw will be officiated by Łukasz Kuźma. Paweł Raczkowski has been appointed for the game between Lech Poznań and Wisła Kraków.

Read us on