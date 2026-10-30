Catalan police identify fan who hit Camavinga — Interia Sport

In Spain, the Catalan police force Mossos d'Esquadra has identified a fan who struck Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga with a flag during the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match at Camp Nou. As Interia Sport reports, proceedings have been initiated against this person under Spain's sports legislation.

Incident after Mbappé's goal

The episode occurred after Kylian Mbappé's second goal in El Clásico, which Real won 2-1. Camavinga, who provided the assist in the scoring move, ran up to the stands to celebrate the goal. According to the source, one of the spectators struck him with a flag. The video also shows various objects being thrown toward Real players.

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Possible sanctions

Spanish outlet AS reported on October 29 that the incident could be classified as a serious violation, as there is no information about any injury. In that case, the fine could range from €3,000 to €60,000. If the violation is deemed very serious, the amount could range from €60,001 to €650,000.

According to AS, the fan could also face a ban on attending sports venues for a period of two to five years. The article did not report the final classification of the incident or the sanction.

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