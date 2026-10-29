The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has designated Durban as the priority city for the country’s bid to host the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Sascoc announced its intention to submit a bid on October 29 in Johannesburg, confirming that the initiative was supported by the government after Cabinet approval, Daily Maverick reports.

Next stages of the bid

Sascoc CEO Nozipho Jafta said that the project is at an early stage. The organization is in ongoing dialogue with the IOC Future Host Commission and is assessing the possibility of holding the competitions in South Africa.

Durban was selected after the province, Johannesburg and Cape Town also expressed interest in hosting the Games in May. Acting Sascoc president Lwandile Simelane noted that information on the priority city had to be submitted to the IOC by October 31.

According to the publication, seven countries have already expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics. In November, interested parties, including South Africa, are to present their vision to the IOC and report on progress in preparing their projects. The feasibility assessment of the bids is planned to be completed in March 2027, while the final host selection is expected in 2029.

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Infrastructure and readiness

Sascoc intends to rely mainly on existing infrastructure. Durban has the Moses Mabhida and Kings Park stadiums located close to each other, as well as an ocean coastline. The city is also being considered as a venue for the Olympic Village and the opening and closing ceremonies.

At the same time, the bid envisages a multi-city approach. Ruben Reddy, head of the assessment panel, said Durban could potentially accommodate at least 65% of the sports program and facilities in a compact area. According to him, an extended preparation period is envisaged to address existing gaps.

In 2017, Durban lost the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games after missing key deadlines, including those related to establishing a local organizing committee. The publication also notes that questions are arising over the governance of sports structures: in September, Sascoc president Barry Hendricks was suspended over possible administrative shortcomings. Simelane said the organization is working to strengthen governance in sports federations.

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