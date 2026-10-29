In Poland, Avia Świdnik defeated Ekstraklasa club Radomiak Radom 2:1 in the Polish Cup round of 32. The match was decided in extra time, and the team from Świdnik secured a place in the round of 16, reports Interia Sport.

Penalty in the 95th minute

Radomiak were leading 1:0 and were close to winning in regular time. However, in the 95th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to the home side after reviewing the incident with VAR. Initially, the referee believed that an Avia player had simulated a foul, but changed the decision after watching the replay at the monitor.

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Grzegorz Aftyka converted the penalty to level the score. In extra time, he scored for the second time and gave Avia a 2:1 victory.

Radomiak's reaction

Radomiak did not agree with the referee's decision. The club said on social network X that the replays showed no contact between the players, despite which the officials changed their initial decision and awarded a penalty. The team also noted that the home player did not protest after the referee's first verdict.

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