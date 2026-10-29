In Scotland, Celtic and Rangers have lost their appeals against sanctions imposed by the Scottish Football Association. Both clubs must play their next home Scottish Cup matches behind closed doors, without fans.

As Sky Sports reports, the clubs also failed to challenge a £100,000 fine, which they must pay to their opponents in those matches. At the same time, the ruling removed a condition that could have required another game to be played without spectators in the event of further disturbances at a Scottish Cup match before the end of next season.

Clashes at Ibrox

The sanctions were imposed following last season's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox Stadium. The match ended goalless, and Celtic reached the semi-finals after beating Rangers 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

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After the decisive kick, several hundred Celtic supporters ran onto the pitch to celebrate, while Rangers fans moved towards them. Pyrotechnics and objects were thrown between the groups of supporters. Police Scotland arrested 43 people after the incident; police officers were injured during the unrest.

Findings of the independent review

An independent review of the events led by Mark Blackburn concluded that a crush and life-threatening violence were narrowly avoided during the incident. The report said that the pitch invasion by several hundred Celtic supporters was wholly unacceptable and provoked a hostile response from some home fans, who pushed past stewards and police.

The review's authors also urged the clubs to impose stricter sanctions over incidents involving ultra groups. After the March match, the clubs were unable to agree on ticket allocations, so away supporters have not been allowed at Old Firm matches in the Scottish Premiership and League Cup this season.

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