Poland’s women’s handball team defeated Iceland 35:34 in a friendly match on October 24 in Katowice, Poland. The match was the Polish team’s final test before the European Championship, Interia Sport reports.

One-goal advantage after the first half

The first half ended 21:20 in favor of Poland. In the opening stages, neither team managed to pull away: after ten minutes, Iceland led 7:6, before the Polish team leveled the score at 10:10. Toward the end of the first half, the hosts had a numerical advantage but were unable to significantly extend their lead.

Magda Balsam was Poland’s top scorer with 10 goals. She converted all eight of her team’s seven-meter throws. Daria Michalak scored six goals, while Karolina Kochaniak added five.

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Decisive finish to the match

At the start of the second half, Iceland took the lead and were ahead 29:27 midway through the half. Poland equalized, including after Adrianna Płaczek saved a seven-meter throw. Ten minutes before the end of the match, the hosts went ahead 33:31 and later extended their advantage to 34:32.

Katarzyna Cygan scored Poland’s final goal in the 60th minute. Iceland responded with a goal from Jensdóttir but did not have time to level the score. Earlier in friendly matches, Poland lost to Slovenia 25:27 and the Czech Republic 28:29, while defeating Norway 32:30.

The European Championship will begin in early December. In the first stage of the tournament, Poland will play against France, Ukraine and the Faroe Islands. These matches are scheduled at the Spodek arena in Katowice.

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