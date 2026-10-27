Polish tennis player Iga Świątek will not compete in this year's season-ending WTA Finals. She is ninth in the WTA Race rankings and can no longer improve her position, meaning she will not make the tournament's field of eight participants.

As Interia Sport reports, this will be Świątek's first absence from the WTA Finals since 2020. Before that, the Polish player competed in the season-ending tournament five consecutive times.

Season ended after the Wuhan tournament

Świątek had been fighting for several weeks for a place among the eight tennis players who qualify for the WTA Finals. Her campaign ended in the semifinals of the tournament in Wuhan, where she lost to Maja Chwalińska. After that, the tennis player ended her season early because of a hip injury.

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More time for recovery

Poland's Davis Cup team captain Marcin Matkowski believes that missing the WTA Finals could give Świątek more time to recover and prepare for the new season. According to him, taking part in the season-ending tournament extends the season by three to four weeks, while its participants then have only about two weeks to rest before resuming training.

Świątek will be able to devote more time to preparing for the Australian Open. It is the only Grand Slam tournament she has not yet won: the Polish player has won Roland Garros four times and has also claimed titles at the US Open and Wimbledon.

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