The Group C match between England and the Republic of Ireland at the U15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, was abandoned after the English side reported an alleged racist remark. England's players left the field in the final minute of the match, when the Republic of Ireland were leading 4-1, BBC Sport reports.

Complaint during the match

Before the incident, there was a confrontation between players from both teams. Afterwards, one of the English players approached the bench and complained to the coaching staff. The match broadcast showed England representatives passing the complaint to the referee, reporting an alleged racist remark, after which they withdrew the players from the field.

England head coach Matt Thorpe spoke to the referee, while one of his assistants said that the team was reporting racism and did not want to continue the game. Later, the assistant coach said that one of the players was upset. This was followed by an emotional argument between members of the teams' coaching staffs, with both sides saying they were protecting their players.

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FIFA investigation

FIFA said it was aware of the incident. According to the organisation, the referee abandoned the match after England refused to continue playing. Official reports are being collected, and the case will be referred to an independent disciplinary committee, which will make a decision.

The Football Association said it was awaiting further information and remained in contact with FIFA, stressing that player welfare was a priority. The Football Association of Ireland was also approached for comment.

The U15 World Cup and Festival is being held for the first time, with 189 countries and territories taking part. Matches are played in an eight-a-side format on smaller pitches and consist of two 20-minute halves.

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