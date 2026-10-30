In Cape Town, South Africa, South Africa scored 387 runs in their second innings of the third Test against Australia, setting their opponents a target of 288 runs. Ryan Rickelton scored 101 runs, while Wiaan Mulder made 115. On the final day of the match, Australia must reach this target to win the series, TimesLIVE reports.

Sixth-wicket partnership

At the start of the fourth day, South Africa had 140 runs for four wickets, with a lead of only 40 runs over Australia. Rickelton resumed the innings alongside Matthew Breetzke. In the first hour, they added 31 runs without losing a wicket, but 20 minutes after the drinks break Breetzke was dismissed after playing a pull shot. South Africa's lead then stood at 81 runs.

Rickelton and Mulder then formed a sixth-wicket partnership that yielded 154 runs. Rickelton played cautiously against Australia's short deliveries and spinner Nathan Lyon, while Mulder more often looked for opportunities to hit boundaries. In one incident, the ball from Lyon's delivery went toward first slip, and the umpires reviewed a possible edge from Rickelton's bat, but no contact was detected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Centuries and the end of the innings

Rickelton reached 101 runs but was dismissed run out. According to TimesLIVE, Mulder bore responsibility for the incident, while Josh Inglis showed alertness in the field. South Africa then lost four wickets for 16 runs over six overs, removing the prospect of an unexpected declaration.

With support from Kagiso Rabada, Mulder completed his fourth Test century by driving Lyon through cover. In the final over, he was caught after playing a pull shot when he was on 115 runs. South Africa's innings then ended at 387 runs.

In January 2025, Rickelton scored a double century at the same stadium in a match against Pakistan, when South Africa qualified for the final of the World Test Championship.

Read us on