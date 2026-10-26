In England, journalist Henry Winter highly praised the performance of Aston Villa and Poland national team right-back Matty Cash in the match against Manchester City. After the Birmingham club’s victory, Winter told talkSPORT that Cash was the Polish Cafu.

Match-up with Doku

According to Interia Sport, one of Cash’s main tests was his match-up with Manchester City’s Belgian winger Jérémy Doku. The outlet notes that the Polish defender handled the task, while Aston Villa defeated City and ended their opponent’s long unbeaten run in the league.

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Muamba’s comment

Former footballer Fabrice Muamba also praised Cash’s performance. Responding to Winter’s post, he wrote that the Polish defender’s display against Doku should be an example for every full-back at a football academy to study.

Cash plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League and represents Poland. According to the outlet, he has a regular place in the national team’s starting lineup when he is healthy and ready to take the field.

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