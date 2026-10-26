The winners of the 2026 Ballon d'Or were announced in London

On October 26, the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in London. During the event, the names of the world’s best soccer players and the winners of other soccer awards will be announced. The list of winners is being updated.

Young Talent of the Year (Men’s Category) – Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

The award was presented to Lamine Yamal by legendary Ukrainian soccer player and current President of the Ukrainian Football Association, Andriy Shevchenko.

Young Talent of the Year (Women) – Vicky López (Barcelona)

The award was presented to Vicky López by one of the best defenders of our time, England’s Lucy Bronze.

Women’s Coach of the Year – Pere Romeu (Barcelona)

The award for Coach of the Year for women’s teams was presented by Rafael “Rafa” Benítez, the best coach in the history of Valencia.

Men’s Coach of the Year – Luis de la Fuente (Spain national team)

The award for Coach of the Year for men’s teams was presented by legendary soccer player and coach Thierry Henry.

The ceremony is still underway.

As a reminder, the Ballon d’Or website accidentally revealed the winners before the official ceremony began.



France Football has announced the list of nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Mbappé called the talk about his chances for the “Golden Ball” natural.

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