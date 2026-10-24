In Szczecin, Poland, Pogoń defeated Radomiak Radom 4:3 in a match of the 12th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. Winger Kamil Grosicki played a key role in the hosts’ victory, coming on as a substitute after the break and scoring twice in six minutes. Interia Sport reported on the course of the match.

Four goals before the break

The visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute, with Roberto Alves converting a penalty awarded by referee Bartosz Frankowski. Seven minutes later, Dimitrios Keramitsis equalized, but in the 25th minute Christos Donis put Radomiak back in front with a long-range shot.

In first-half stoppage time, Alessandro Riccio restored parity. He took advantage of confusion following a throw-in, and the teams went into the break with the score at 2:2.

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Disallowed goal and sending-off

For the second half, Pogoń coach Oscar Garcia brought on Grosicki in place of Jan Biegański. In the 49th minute, the winger scored the hosts’ third goal, and in the 55th he completed his brace. Radomiak reduced the deficit in the 74th minute thanks to a goal by Jan Grzesik.

In the 85th minute, Fernand Goure scored a goal that could have equalized, but after a VAR review it was disallowed because of an earlier foul. Later, Radomiak player Ibrahima Camara received a red card after an incident in midfield. Following a confrontation between the players, the match resumed only in the 97th minute, and the referee added another 12 minutes. After this victory, Pogoń moved one point ahead of Legia Warsaw and temporarily climbed into the top three.

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