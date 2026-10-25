In Poland, Krzysztof Ratajski will play Martin Schindler in the semi-final of the 2026 European Darts Championship on October 25. According to an announcement by Interia Sport, the match is scheduled to start at 20:20 on Sunday. It will be a match for a place in the final of the continental championship.

Victory over the world champion

According to Interia Sport, Ratajski defeated the reigning world champion Luke Littler. This result sent the Polish darts player into the semi-final of the ongoing European Championship. The outlet described Ratajski's victory over Littler as sensational.

Littler is described in the announcement as the reigning world champion, while Ratajski is described as a Polish darts player. Their match took place as part of the 2026 European Darts Championship.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match for a place in the final

In the match for a place in the final, Ratajski's opponent will be Martin Schindler. The meeting will take place on Sunday evening and will determine one of the participants in the decisive match of the continental championship.

Interia Sport also announced a live text broadcast of the semi-final meeting between Ratajski and Schindler.

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