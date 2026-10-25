In Poland, Lech Poznań moved into first place in the Ekstraklasa standings after the 12th round. The team defeated Legia Warsaw 2:1 and collected 28 points. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Change of leader and positions in the top four

After the 12th round, Lech are one point ahead of Górnik Zabrze: the team have 28 points, while their closest pursuer have 27. Pogoń Szczecin are in third place with 24 points, while Legia dropped from third to fourth position with 23 points.

Pogoń defeated Radomiak Radom 4:3. This result allowed the Szczecin club to overtake the Warsaw team. Wisła Kraków are in fifth place with 21 points, while Piast Gliwice are sixth with 20 points. They are followed by Zagłębie Lubin with 19 points, as well as GKS Katowice and Korona Kielce with 18 each.

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Jagiellonia's victory and the relegation zone

Jagiellonia Białystok defeated Wisła Płock 1:0, ending a run of four consecutive league defeats. The Białystok club remained 10th in the table with 15 points. Wisła Płock are 11th with 14 points, followed by Motor Lublin with 13, Cracovia with 12 and Widzew Łódź with 11.

In the lower part of the table, Śląsk Wrocław left the relegation zone and rose to 15th position with nine points. Wieczysta Kraków are 16th with eight points, the same number as 17th-placed Radomiak. Raków Częstochowa remain last in the league with six points.

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