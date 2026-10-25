In France, Stade Rennes defeated Strasbourg 3:0 in the eighth round of Ligue 1. Polish footballer Sebastian Szymański scored a brace, while Przemysław Frankowski provided an assist, Interia Sport reports.

Szymański's goals and Frankowski's assist

Boulaye Dia opened the scoring in the 34th minute after a pass from Frankowski. The assistant referee initially ruled the goal offside, but it was ultimately awarded.

In the 41st minute, Szymański extended Stade Rennes' lead. After the break, he scored for a second time: in the 61st minute, the midfielder struck from outside the penalty area and beat Filip Jørgensen. Szymański was substituted in the 77th minute.

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Leadership in Ligue 1

After the victory, Stade Rennes had 16 points and moved to the top of the French championship standings, one point ahead of Lille. In the match, the Rennes team had 15 shots, five of them on target. Strasbourg took 12 shots and had four on target.

The next Ligue 1 match for Szymański and Frankowski's team will be against Nice on October 31.

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