After the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China, Polish tennis player Katarzyna Kawa continues to fight for a place in the Australian Open main draw. The WTA has changed the procedure for compiling the list of participants for the Australian tournament: the ranking for it will be frozen on November 15, Interia Sport reports.

Result in Ningbo

According to the outlet, after her performance in Ningbo, Kawa rose to 106th place in the WTA rankings, setting a personal best. The Polish player came through qualifying and recorded four victories, including a win over Belinda Bencic, who was 14th in the world rankings at the time, in the round of 16.

In her next match, Kawa lost to Elena Rybakina, who later won the tournament. At the same time, the Polish tennis player became the only participant in the Ningbo competition to take a set off Rybakina: she won the second set 6:3 and lost the first and third sets 1:6, 1:6.

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Last opportunities to earn points

The tennis player’s coach, Maciej Domka, said that the Australian Open entry list closes on November 15. Because of this, Kawa does not plan to compete at WTA 125 tournaments in South America at the end of the season, where tennis players had previously been able to earn additional ranking points.

Next week, 33-year-old Kawa is due to play at the WTA 250 tournament in Chennai, India. This will be her final start of the season on the main WTA tour. At the time of publication, according to Interia Sport, she was ranked 111th in the live rankings after 30 points were deducted for her performance in India last year.

A backup option for Kawa remains the ITF W50 tournament in Yokohama, Japan, which starts on November 9. She may compete there if she is a few points short of improving her ranking position. After that, the tennis player is due to return to Poland for the Billie Jean King Cup match against Sweden in Toruń.

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