UEFA has rescheduled the Europa League match between France's Stade Rennais and Greece's Olympiacos due to strikes and demonstrations planned in France for November 5. The game, which was due to kick off on Thursday at 18:45, will take place on Wednesday, November 4, at 16:30.

Decision due to security restrictions

As Interia Sport reports, the authorities of the Ille-et-Vilaine department prohibited the match from being held at its initially scheduled time. The reason cited was planned public protests and the inability to guarantee the necessary security conditions for a football match.

UEFA said that French authorities had informed the organization that they were unable to ensure the required level of security during the game. Following consultations with local authorities and both clubs, it was decided to hold the match one day earlier.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Polish footballers play for Rennes

Polish footballers Przemysław Frankowski and Sebastian Szymański play for Stade Rennais. In the previous French championship match against Strasbourg, Szymański scored twice, while Frankowski provided an assist. Rennes won 3:0.

In the first two Europa League rounds, Stade Rennais defeated OFI Crete 2:1 and drew 2:2 with Juventus. Olympiacos beat Jagiellonia 2:1 and Olympique Marseille 1:0 in those matches.

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