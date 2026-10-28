In the United Kingdom, Chelsea forward João Pedro will miss several weeks due to a thigh injury sustained in training. Head coach Xabi Alonso announced this ahead of the English League Cup match against Liverpool, Asharq Al-Awsat writes.

Injury in training

The 25-year-old Brazilian suffered the injury during training on Friday and therefore did not play in Saturday's match, which Chelsea lost to Tottenham. Alonso said the club would not name an exact recovery timeframe for the player, but he will not be ready for the upcoming matches.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A loss for the team

In seven matches across all competitions at the start of the season, Pedro scored five goals and provided three assists. The coach acknowledged that the Brazilian's absence would be a loss for the team but stressed Chelsea's sufficient squad depth.

On Wednesday, the London club will play Liverpool in the English League Cup round-of-16 match. On Saturday, Chelsea will host Manchester United in the English championship.

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