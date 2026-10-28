Russian teams will not compete at Bobsleigh World Cup events. The first starts of the season are scheduled for November 27 in Altenberg, Germany. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation has extended the sanctions imposed over the war by Russia, an aggressor state, against Ukraine, CBC World reports.

Admission only in individual disciplines

The federation said that individual athletes from Russia may be eligible to compete in skeleton and monobob. They will be able to participate only as individual neutral athletes, provided they meet the eligibility criteria and pass screening.

Skeleton and monobob are individual disciplines: in skeleton, one athlete descends the track, while in monobob, one female athlete competes. This distinguishes them from two-man and four-man bobsleigh, in which a team competes.

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Statement by Vladyslav Heraskevych

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych stated that during the discussion, facts were presented about support by the Russian Bobsleigh Federation and Russian athletes for the actions of their government. He also mentioned the possible affiliation of some athletes with the Russian army. According to Heraskevych, the decision was made by a convincing majority of votes.

Heraskevych was also suspended from competition in February after he refused to agree to give up a helmet honoring the memory of more than 20 athletes and coaches who were killed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

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