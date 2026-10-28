In Nepal, Karnali Yaks defeated Janakpur Bolts by 19 runs in their first match of the third season of the Nepal Premier League cricket tournament. One of the key players was Pakistani all-rounder Hussain Talat, who took three wickets. As Kathmandu Post reports, his appearance in Karnali’s lineup came as a surprise due to permit problems for Pakistani cricketers.

Permits for Pakistani players

The Pakistan Cricket Board requires its players to obtain a no-objection certificate to participate in overseas franchise leagues. According to the publication, the board required players to additionally pay $25,000 each to receive such permission. As a result, six of the seven Pakistani cricketers signed by NPL teams did not play for their clubs on Tuesday.

Chitwan Rhinos replaced Usama Mir, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz. Janakpur Bolts kept Iftikhar Ahmed and Hunain Shah on the bench, although both were at the stadium. A Karnali representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the club had completed the required procedure for Talat’s participation.

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Match results

Talat scored three runs off 14 balls, but in bowling took the wickets of Moeen Ali, Kusal Perera and Abhishek Tiwari. Chasing 133 runs, Janakpur scored 113. Unicorn Bikram Singh Thakur took three more wickets for Karnali, Nandan Yadav took two, and Sompal Kami took one.

On the same day, Chitwan Rhinos defeated Biratnagar Kings by eight runs. After replacing three Pakistani players, the team signed Dawid Malan, Daniel Richard Mousley and Tom Taylor, who arrived at the TU International Cricket Stadium directly from Tribhuvan International Airport. Malan scored 70 runs off 50 balls, while Mousley and Taylor took one wicket each.

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