Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio “Checo” Perez will make his 300th start in the series at his home Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City. The anniversary race will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in front of local fans.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the 35-year-old driver said he could not previously have imagined such an achievement. According to him, the large number of Grands Prix he has contested is a reason to be proud of his career and professionalism.

Anniversary start at home

Due to changes to the Formula 1 calendar caused by the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, Perez’s 300th start was moved to the Mexico City round. Malaysia replaced Bahrain on the calendar.

Perez has competed in Formula 1 for more than 15 years. During his career, he represented Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point and Red Bull, and later joined the new Cadillac project.

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Career and a new challenge

Among the Mexican’s main results are his first Formula 1 victory in Bahrain in 2020, victory at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix and a podium finish at his home race in Mexico. He called the podium in front of his home crowd the most special moment of his career.

Formula 1 returned to Mexico in 2015 after a 23-year break. Perez noted that since then, the popularity of motorsport in the country has grown significantly, while the Mexican round has become one of the most passionate on the calendar.

After a season away from the starting grid, the driver said he had changed his view of the intensity and close scrutiny in Formula 1. He sees Cadillac as the biggest challenge of his career and wants to help the new team move forward in the coming years.

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