According to the Associated Press, the NFL's Indianapolis Colts traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for draft picks. The Guardian reported this, citing an informed source.

Terms of the trade

An AP source, who requested anonymity, said the Colts will receive third- and fifth-round draft picks for the eight-time Pro Bowler. At the time this information emerged, neither club had officially announced the deal.

Nelson, 30, could become a free agent in March. He did not provide details about his future plans, as he was focused on finishing the current season as strongly as possible.

Changes in Indianapolis

The Nelson trade became the Colts' second major personnel decision in two weeks. The team has a 2–5 record, has lost three games in a row and has suffered 12 defeats in its last 14 games.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Last week, the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard after a home loss to the Tennessee Titans, who had previously been winless. Ballard has now been replaced by his assistant, Ed Dodds.

Nelson's career

The Colts selected Nelson with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft. That same year, he and linebacker Darius Leonard were named All-Pro. They became the first pair of rookie teammates to achieve this since Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus of the Chicago Bears in 1965.

Nelson was named All-Pro from 2018 to 2020. On Sunday, the Colts will play away against Jacksonville, while the Seahawks will host Chicago on Monday.

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