Kyren Wilson wins Northern Ireland Open 9-2 — BBC Sport

English snooker player Kyren Wilson defeated Welshman Jack Jones 9-2 in the Northern Ireland Open final in Belfast. Wilson won the tournament for the second time in three years, BBC Sport reports.

Lead after the afternoon session

The 34-year-old Wilson finished the afternoon session at the Waterfront Hall with a 6-2 lead. He made a 101-point break in the first frame. Jones won the second frame, but Wilson took the next three, including breaks of 60 and 135 points.

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Jones responded with a 130-point break in the sixth frame, but Wilson won the final two frames of the afternoon session to lead 6-2. In the evening, the Englishman took the opening three frames and finished the match with a 9-2 scoreline.

Eleventh ranking title

The victory was Wilson's 11th ranking title of his career and his first since the 2025 Players Championship. The Northern Ireland Open final repeated the deciding match of the 2024 World Championship, in which Wilson also defeated Jones. After the final, he lifted the Alex Higgins Trophy.

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