Ten Ekstraklasa clubs eliminated from Poland’s Cup — RMF24

In Poland, ten Ekstraklasa teams have already been eliminated in the round of 32 of the national football cup. On Tuesday, GKS Katowice, Motor Lublin and Piast Gliwice ended their fight for the trophy, RMF24 reports.

Penalty shootouts in Gliwice and Lublin

The current Polish Cup holders Górnik Zabrze overcame Piast Gliwice only in a penalty shootout. After a goalless draw, the players from Zabrze were more accurate from the penalty spot.

Motor Lublin were also eliminated after a penalty shootout, losing to Raków Częstochowa. The biggest surprise of Tuesday’s matches was GKS Katowice’s 0-1 defeat to second-division side Górnik Łęczna. Last season, the Katowice team reached the tournament’s semifinals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Remaining matches

Legia Warsaw, Widzew Łódź, Pogoń Szczecin, Zagłębie Lubin, as well as three clubs from Kraków — Wisła, Wieczysta and Cracovia — had previously been eliminated from the Polish Cup.

The remaining round-of-32 matches are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, Lechia Gdańsk will play Jagiellonia Białystok, while Siarka Tarnobrzeg will face Lech Poznań. On Thursday, Polonia Warsaw will play Korona Kielce. The winner in these ties is determined in a single match, with the lower-division team serving as the host.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Friday at 12:30. Matches at this stage are scheduled for early December, while the Polish Cup final is set to be held on May 2, 2027, at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw.

Read us on