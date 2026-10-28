Nowak scores penalty in Slavia’s Czech Cup match — Interia Sport

In the Czech Republic, Polish midfielder Viktor Nowak scored from the penalty spot in a national cup match against Zbrojovka Brno. As Interia Sport reports, Prague’s Slavia won 4–0 and advanced to the next round of the tournament.

Goal at the end of the first half

The 22-year-old Nowak converted the penalty at the end of the first half. Slavia went into the break with a 2–0 lead and extended its advantage after play resumed.

After the match, the footballer said in Czech that it was only the second penalty of his life. According to him, he failed to convert his first attempt, while this time he managed to score and was pleased with the goal.

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Video and fans’ reaction

Slavia published a short post-match video on social media featuring Nowak, who described the course of the game in Czech. In the comments, fans spoke positively about the footballer and his appearance in front of the camera.

Nowak’s teammate David Jurásek called him “Nowakgoalski.” The Polish midfielder replied to the comment with two kissing emoji. According to the outlet, Slavia leads the national championship standings.

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