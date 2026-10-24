Glasgow Warriors overturned a 17-point deficit away to Benetton to secure a 24:20 victory in the United Rugby Championship. The Scottish side extended their unbeaten start to the season, BBC Sport reports.

Glasgow Warriors' difficult first half

Glasgow Warriors trailed 0:10 at half-time. Benetton opened the scoring through a try by centre Federico Zanandrea, set up by fly-half Jacob Umaga. Umaga also kicked a penalty before the break.

In the 42nd minute, Louis Lynagh intercepted a pass from Matthew Urwin and scored beneath the posts, extending the home side's lead to 17 points.

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Four tries in response

Glasgow Warriors responded with three tries in eight minutes to level the score. Euan Ferrie scored after a maul, captain Kyle Steyn finished an attack in the corner, and Rory Darge crossed following a team move started by Steyn.

Umaga put Benetton back in front with another successful penalty, but late in the match lock Jare Oguntibeju scored Glasgow Warriors' fourth try from close range. It proved decisive as Franco Smith's side held on to their advantage in the closing minutes.

Standings positions

After three wins and one draw, Glasgow Warriors are second in the URC table, behind only Edinburgh. Benetton are in 15th place.

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