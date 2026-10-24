Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska has received the second seed at the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo, Japan, and will skip the first round. In the second round, she will play against Xinyu Wang or a player who comes through qualifying, Interia Sport reports.

Possible meeting with Osaka

Naomi Osaka, Jasmine Paolini and Mia Pohankova have also been placed in Chwalińska's quarter of the draw. According to the outlet, Chwalińska and Osaka could meet in the quarterfinals. For this to happen, the Japanese tennis player needs to defeat Paolini in her opening match of the tournament.

Chwalińska enters the competition after winning the Wuhan Open. As the outlet notes, she is ranked just outside the top ten.

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Possible semifinal opponents

If she reaches the semifinals, Chwalińska could face Diana Shnaider, Alexandra Eala, Nikola Bartůňková or Talia Gibson. The top half of the draw includes Elena Rybakina, Belinda Bencic, Sorana Cîrstea, Maria Sakkari, Elise Mertens, Leylah Fernandez and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The WTA 500 tournament in Japan's capital will run until November 1. Second-round singles matches are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

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