Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal defeated Al-Qadsiah 3-2 in Dammam and returned to first place in the Saudi Pro League standings. After 10 matches, Simone Inzaghi's team have 27 points and nine wins, The National reports.

Victory in Dammam

Al-Qadsiah began the match at the top of the table but conceded to Gabriel Martinelli in the 21st minute. The Brazilian forward scored his sixth goal in six league matches after joining from England's Arsenal.

Less than 10 minutes later, Julian Quinones equalised with a header. It was the Mexican forward's fifth goal of the current season. The score remained 1-1 until the 77th minute, when Ruben Neves struck accurately into the bottom corner after a pass from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Six minutes before the end of normal time, Milinkovic-Savic scored Al-Hilal's third goal — his 50th for the Riyadh club. Al-Qadsiah reduced the deficit in the 87th minute through Mateo Retegui, who headed in Tijjani Reijnders' free-kick delivery. Brendan Rodgers' team suffered only their second league defeat.

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Al-Nassr move into second place

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Faisaly 3-1 away from home and moved up to second place, ahead of Al-Qadsiah on goal difference. Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring, while an own goal by Andrei Girotto after the break doubled the reigning champions' advantage.

Theo Bongonda pulled one back for Al-Faisaly, but Brazilian forward Angelo set the final score. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full match, hit the post, and had a second-half goal ruled out for offside. Al-Nassr secured their third consecutive victory and trail Al-Hilal by two points.

Toney scores twice for Al-Ahli

In another match, Al-Ahli defeated Al-Khaleej 4-1 at home. Ivan Toney scored twice, heading in during the 11th minute and converting a penalty in stoppage time. The English forward has 13 goals in nine league matches.

Artem Bondarenko made it 2-0 after an error by Al-Khaleej goalkeeper Marwan Al-Haidari, while Toney assisted Trincao for the third goal. Mateo Benegas was sent off in the 69th minute. Al-Ahli are in fifth place, six points behind the leaders.

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