In Częstochowa, Poland, DevelopRes Rzeszów volleyball players defeated PGE Budowlani Łódź 3:0 in the AL-KO Polish Super Cup match. The contest at DMD Arena ended with scores of 25:19, 29:27, 25:18 in favour of the Rzeszów team.

As Interia Sport reports, the match was DevelopRes' revenge for their spring defeat to PGE Budowlani in the women's TAURON Liga final. Before the match, the Rzeszów team had won every contest since the start of the season and topped the standings, while the reigning Polish champions had already lost to ŁKS Commercecon in the Łódź derby.

Substitution in the first set

DevelopRes took a 7:4 lead after a block by Marrit Jasper and later extended their advantage to 13:6. In the first set, Rzeszów coach Jelena Blagojević replaced Croatian attacker Mika Grbavica after eight unsuccessful attacks. American Taylor Mims entered the court, and the set ended with a 25:19 victory for DevelopRes.

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In the second set, PGE Budowlani led 6:4 after a block by Saša Planinšek, but DevelopRes responded with a run of four points in a row. The Rzeszów team had six chances to finish the set but ultimately won it 29:27.

The club's fourth trophy

In the third set, DevelopRes pulled away from their opponents after an ace by Uliana Kotar, and the team's lead reached five points. Libero Zuzanna Suska played an important role in defence. The set ended 25:18.

This Super Cup was the fourth for the Rzeszów club. DevelopRes drew level with Lotto Chemik Police in the number of such trophies and, according to Interia Sport, have never lost a Polish Super Cup match.

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