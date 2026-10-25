Speed skater Volodymyr Semirunnii won the 10,000-meter distance at the Polish Speed Skating Championships in Tomaszów Mazowiecki and set a rink record. His time of 12 minutes 35.57 seconds earned him his third gold medal of the tournament, Interia Sport reports.

Lead of more than a minute

Eleven speed skaters competed in the 10,000-meter race. Semirunnii started in the final pair alongside Mateusz Śliwka of UKS Milanówek. As the competition was held in quartets, Szymon Pałka of AZS AWF Katowice and Eryk Marciniak of KS Pilica Tomaszów Mazowiecki also raced in this heat.

Semirunnii maintained a high pace from the start, completing nearly every 400-meter lap in about 30 seconds. Szymon Pałka won silver with a time of 13 minutes 38.21 seconds, while Kyrylo Pishchala took bronze with 13 minutes 48.85 seconds. The winner's advantage over Pałka exceeded one minute.

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Third gold of the championship

Earlier at these competitions, the representative of KS Pilica Tomaszów Mazowiecki won the 5,000-meter distance and also set a rink record. On Saturday, he was the best in the 1,500 meters. Semirunnii had then said that he had recorded better results in training over 10,000 m and was preparing to attack the record.

At the Tomaszów Mazowiecki Ice Arena, athletes competed not only for medals at the Polish Championships but also for places in the team for the opening World Cup events: in Beijing on November 13–15 and, a week later, in Obihiro, Japan.

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