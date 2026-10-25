Japanese golfer Yuri Yoshida won the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship tournament in Haenam, South Korea. She completed four rounds at 17 under par — 271. It was Yoshida's first LPGA Tour victory, Korea Herald reports.

One-stroke victory

In the final round at the par-72 Pine Beach Golf Links, Yoshida posted a score of 68, or four under par. She finished one stroke ahead of two South Korean players, Ryu Hae-ran and Choi Hye-jin, who shared second place.

Ryu began the final day with a four-stroke lead at 17 under par but completed the round with 73 strokes. On the 18th hole, she sent her second shot into a bunker near the green, and her attempt to save par and force a playoff fell short.

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Choi's chance for a playoff

Choi Hye-jin shot 69 in the final round. She had an opportunity to tie Yoshida on the final hole, but her birdie putt missed the hole. It was her 125th LPGA Tour start, and she has yet to win a title.

Yoshida took the lead with an eagle on the second hole and three consecutive birdies starting from the fifth. After a bogey on the 18th hole, the Japanese athlete finished at 17 under par, but her rivals were unable to capitalize on the chance to tie the score.

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