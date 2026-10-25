In Brussels, Belgium, German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff defeated France's Arthur Fils in the semifinal of the ATP 250 tournament, 6:4, 6:7(7), 7:6(5). The match lasted 138 minutes. Fils will next play at the ATP 500 tournament in Basel, where he will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the first round, Interia Sport reports.

Two tie-breaks in the semifinal

In the first set, Struff secured the only break in the third game. Fils saved set points in the ninth game, but the German closed out the set on his own serve, 6:4.

The second set went to a tie-break. Struff did not have any match points, while Fils converted his third set point to level the match in sets. In the decisive set, the Frenchman twice took the lead with a break — 2:0, and then 5:4 while serving — but failed to hold his advantage. The match was once again decided in a tie-break: with the score at 5:5, Struff won the final two points.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Next matches

In the Brussels tournament final, Struff will play Tallon Griekspoor. Fils will focus on his opening match in Basel against Hurkacz, who drew the second-seeded Frenchman already in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between Hurkacz and Fils since Wimbledon 2024, when the Polish tennis player suffered a knee injury. If Hurkacz gets past Fils, he will face the winner of the Alex Michelsen — Botic van de Zandschulp match in the second round. Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov are also in this section of the draw.

Read us on