Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek moved up from ninth to eighth place in the WTA rankings, overtaking Linda Noskova. Swiatek has 4,389 points, while Noskova has 4,353, Interia Sport reports.

Change in the top 10

The switch between Swiatek and Noskova was the only change in the top 10 of the rankings published on October 26, 2026. According to the outlet, the Polish player has already lost points for last year's Tokyo tournament final, but next week 200 points for one victory at the WTA Finals in Riyadh are to be deducted from her total. In that case, Swiatek will again drop behind Noskova.

Elena Rybakina holds first place in the rankings with 9,501 points. Aryna Sabalenka is second with 7,550 points, while Mirra Andreeva is third with 6,306. The top 10 also includes Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova and Marta Kostyuk.

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Positions of other Polish tennis players

Maja Chwalinska retained 11th position with 3,016 points. She will compete at the tournament in Tokyo and begin the competition from the round of 16. Magdalena Frech is in 50th place, while Magda Linette is 71st.

Katarzyna Kawa rose to a career-high 106th position after reaching the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo. At that tournament, she became the only tennis player to win a set against Rybakina. Next week, Kawa is set to compete at the WTA 250 event in Madras.

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