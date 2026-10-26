Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams suffered a left leg injury late in the NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers, which his team won 108-101. The 25-year-old basketball player was carried off the court on a stretcher, The Guardian reports.

Injury late in the game

Williams fell while driving to the basket with 1 minute and 14 seconds remaining in the game. Upon landing, his left leg buckled and his foot bent unnaturally. The player was carried off on a stretcher, with towels covering his injured leg. When he looked at his leg, he covered his mouth with his hands.

Players from both teams, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, were shocked by what they saw. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said after the game that the team was not feeling its best and added that more information about Williams' condition was expected on Monday.

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Team reaction

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 34 points, spoke about his teammate with tears in his eyes. He said the team would have a hard time without such a player, but expressed confidence that Williams would return stronger and that the Thunder must hold their position until his return.

Oklahoma City earned its third consecutive win at the start of the season and remained unbeaten. Meanwhile, in the first quarter, guard Cason Wallace left the game because of pain in his left shoulder, while forward Jaylin Williams left due to pain in his right wrist. Neither returned to the court. Last season, Jalen Williams missed 49 games due to various injuries, but was an important part of the Thunder's championship campaign in 2025.

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