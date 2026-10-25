Tennis player Elena Rybakina won the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China, defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6:2, 6:2 in the final. The match lasted 76 minutes. Rybakina defended the title she won at this event a year earlier.

Turning point in the first set

Fernandez started the match serving and had two break points early on to take a 2:0 lead. However, Rybakina held serve and converted her own break opportunity in the fifth game. After that, the Kazakhstani player did not concede a single game to her opponent until the end of the set and won it 6:2.

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Second consecutive title

In the second set, Rybakina secured a break as early as the third game. Fernandez had two opportunities to level the score at 2:2, but the lengthy game ended in favor of the world ranking leader. The Canadian later won another game, but Rybakina earned another break and closed out the match on her serve at 5:2.

As Interia Sport reports, Rybakina leads Aryna Sabalenka by 1,442 points in the unofficial WTA Race ranking. Sabalenka is scheduled to play only at the WTA Finals, where a maximum of 1,500 points can be earned, while Rybakina plans to compete next week at the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo.

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