Patrick van Leeuwen, head coach of the Kryvyi Rih soccer club “Kryvbas,” has stepped down from his position. The club announced his departure.

The Dutch coach had led the “Red-and-Whites” since June 2025. Under his leadership, the team played 41 official matches across all competitions.

In the Ukrainian Premier League, the Kryvyi Rih team played 37 matches and secured 14 wins. Four more matches took place in the Ukrainian Cup, where the coaching staff recorded three wins and suffered one loss.

This was reported by the club’s press office.

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