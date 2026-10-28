Atlanta Dream criticizes WNBA over Thursday daytime finals game — CNBC

Atlanta Dream criticized the WNBA over scheduling a finals game during the daytime on Thursday. CNBC reports.

Atlanta Dream’s position

Atlanta Dream owners said they would not have chosen to hold the game in the middle of the day on Thursday and did not seek such a schedule. CNBC noted that the dispute over the game time drew attention beyond the women’s basketball league.

The unusual weekday start time became the subject of criticism. In the CNBC article, the game is described as scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reactions outside the league

American rapper Flavor Flav proposed making Thursday a paid day off so fans could watch the game. He also published a humorous letter asking employers to give workers the day off.

Clinton supported the proposal on social media. In her post, she wrote that she supported the message.

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