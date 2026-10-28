Fencer Olga Kharlan is preparing to compete in the World Cup in Egypt

Olga Kharlan, a two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion in sabre fencing, may return to international competition in the near future. The Ukrainian athlete has been included in the list of participants for a training camp in Italy, where she currently resides.

Olga Kharlan missed the previous season due to pregnancy. She gave birth to her daughter Ariana and then focused on her recovery and preparation for her return to competitive sports.

The Ukrainian sabre fencer last competed in December 2024—at the Grand Prix stage in Orléans, France.

After the birth of her daughter, Kharlan repeatedly stated her intention to return to professional competition. At the same time, the timing of her return remained uncertain, as it was difficult to estimate how much time the athlete would need to fully recover and get back into shape.

New indications of the athlete’s possible return emerged following the publication of an order by the Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports regarding a special training camp in Italy.

Olga Kharlan’s name was included on the list of camp participants. Training is to take place under the guidance of Andrea Terenzio—the coach who led the Ukrainian women’s sabre team to Olympic gold at the 2024 Games.

The mere fact of participating in the camp does not yet mean that Kharlan is guaranteed to compete in upcoming international competitions. However, it may indicate that the athlete is continuing her preparations for a return to competition.

According to the order, the participants in the training camp are also scheduled to travel to the upcoming World Cup stage in Egypt, which is planned for November.

Olga Kharlan’s participation in the tournament can be definitively confirmed after the final entry lists are released.

If the athlete’s recovery and training proceed according to schedule, she could strengthen the Ukrainian team as early as the start of the Olympic qualifying cycle for the 2028 Games. According to preliminary information, the qualifying cycle is set to begin in April of next year.

Thus, Olga Kharlan’s inclusion in the training camp roster in Italy was an important sign of her possible return. At the same time, the final timeline for her recovery and participation in upcoming tournaments will depend on the athlete’s readiness and official entries for the competitions.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the 50-win mark for the season for the second time in her career. Her milestone victory came against China’s Guo Hanyu in the round of 16 at the Wuhan Open with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, failed to advance to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian tennis player lost to China’s Zheng Qinwen in two sets.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

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