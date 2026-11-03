In Pretoria, South Africa, football club Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 in the Carling Cup quarterfinals and advanced to the tournament semifinals. Ikraam Rayners scored the only goal of the match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the 69th minute.

Rayners' goal decided the match

As TimesLIVE reports, Golden Arrows caused problems for their opponents as they sought to impress new coach Mandla Ncikazi. Last week, he left Orlando Pirates, where he had been an assistant to Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The decisive attack began after Antonio van Wyk moved from the left flank into the centre and struck with his right foot from outside the penalty area. Rayners redirected the ball with his head, after which it ended up in Dumisani Msibi's net.

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Rotation ahead of the CAF Super Cup match

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso rested several key players, as the team will face USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup on Sunday. The players the coach brought into the match included goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, Malibongwe Khoza, Motobi Mvala, Antonio van Wyk, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise and Arthur Sales.

The quarterfinal was played midweek ahead of the other three matches at this stage because Sundowns are due to play in the African Super Cup on Sunday. If they beat USM Alger, the club could win its third trophy of the season after the MTN8 and the African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

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