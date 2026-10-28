Video: Coach Abel Sánchez Advises Lomachenko Not to Return to Boxing

Mexican coach Abel Sánchez has spoken out against Vasyl Lomachenko’s return to the ring. The coach stated that if he were working with the former three-division world champion, he would dissuade him from resuming his career.

“I don’t like that he’s coming back at age 38 after a two-year hiatus. It’s like Crawford’s comeback. What else is there to achieve besides the title of undisputed champion? He already has an incredible career and a wonderful legacy. That’s exactly why I doubt the wisdom of his return. Although I do understand why he wants to do it.”

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Sanchez believes that Lomachenko should consider all the “pitfalls and downsides” of his return.

“I’d try to talk him out of it. Of course, I’d support whatever decision he makes, but I’d do everything possible to point out all the pitfalls and downsides of such a move. Undoubtedly, there are quite a few positive aspects to this. But we’re not talking about him fighting for the undisputed championship at age 38. By then, he’ll already be 40,” the Fight Hub TV coach said.

As a reminder, Lomachenko has agreed to a fight with the world champion; the bout is scheduled for 2027.

Prior to this, Usyk confirmed that Lomachenko is preparing to return to the ring.

Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk has likely already decided on his final opponent in his professional career.

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