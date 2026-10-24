In Poland, Jagiellonia Białystok, coached by Adrian Siemieniec, have lost seven of their last ten matches in the Ekstraklasa and the Europa League. As Interia Sport reports, the team's poor run came after three consecutive seasons in which it did not finish below the prize-winning places in the championship.

Gap in the Ekstraklasa

Jagiellonia are 15 points behind the Ekstraklasa leaders. Former Poland national team footballer and Polsat Sport expert Piotr Ćzachowski believes that the club was right to retain its trust in Siemieniec, given his previous successes with the team.

According to Ćzachowski, the team needs time to emerge from the crisis. The expert links Jagiellonia's problems to fewer options for squad rotation, changes in the team's quality after players left, and tactical mistakes that are especially noticeable in matches against opponents with an aggressive style of play.

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European competitions and the coach's suspension

Ćzachowski mentioned the latest Europa League match against Anderlecht. In his assessment, the opponent demonstrated a higher playing culture and left Jagiellonia with no chance. The team still occupies a position that entitles it to take part in qualification for the tournament's playoffs.

According to Interia Sport, Siemieniec was suspended for six matches for unauthorized contact with referee Wójcik. The outlet writes that the coach sent the referee SMS messages because he wanted to receive information during the match about footballers at risk of receiving yellow cards. At the time of publication, he had already served one-third of the punishment, while Jagiellonia lost 1:3 to Górnik and 0:1 to Zagłębie.

Ćzachowski believes that Jagiellonia's chances of finishing in high positions in the Ekstraklasa have significantly decreased, so the team should look for an opportunity to achieve a result in the Polish Cup.

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