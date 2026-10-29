In Kirtipur, Nepal, Sudurpaschim Royals secured their first victory of the third season of the Nepal Premier League, defeating Pokhara Avengers by six wickets. The team completed the target of 146 runs with 19 balls to spare, Kathmandu Post reports.

Pokhara score 145 runs

Royals captain Dipendra Singh Airee won the toss and chose to field. Pokhara finished the first innings at 145/7. Avengers' top scorer was Arjun Gharti with 40 runs off 25 balls. Bangladeshi all-rounder Mahedi Hasan scored 32 runs off 21 balls, while captain Kushal Bhurtel made 21 off 17.

For Sudurpaschim, Anil Kharel took three wickets. Hemant Dhami, Scott Kuggeleijn and Airee took one wicket each.

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Airee's half-century

While chasing the target, the Royals lost Binod Bhandari, who scored four runs off two balls. Brandon McMullen was dismissed for 22 off 12 balls, while Saif Zaib, who scored 15 off 16, was run out after a misunderstanding with Airee.

The partnership between Airee and Pandey for the fourth wicket, which produced 74 runs, was important for the Royals. Pandey left the field after scoring 37 off 31 balls when the team total was 130. Airee remained not out on 51 off 36 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

The Royals lost to Lumbini Lions in their opening match of the season. Next Saturday, the team will play Biratnagar Kings, while Pokhara will face Janakpur on Sunday.

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