Italian football clubs Inter and Milan have unveiled the project for their new joint Generali Stadium in Milan, Italy. The 71,500-capacity arena is intended to replace San Siro from the 2031–32 season, The Guardian reports.

Construction is planned to begin in 2028 on the site of the current San Siro stadium, which has a capacity of 75,000 spectators. The project is estimated to cost €1.2 billion. The new stadium will be sponsored by Italian insurance company Generali.

Arena project

Architect Norman Foster and stadium specialist David Manica worked on the design of Generali Stadium. According to Foster, the structure will have a lower central section and rise on both sides behind the goals. Manica said the steep stands are designed to bring spectators as close as possible to the football pitch.

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The new stadium is also planned to host international NFL games, rugby matches and concerts. The arena may become one of the venues for the 2032 European Football Championship, which Italy will host jointly with Turkey.

Fans' protest

The plans were presented at a gala event at Sforza Castle in Milan. Before the event began, a group of Inter fans unfurled a banner against the demolition of San Siro and chanted calls not to dismantle the stadium.

The clubs paid €197 million to acquire the current arena and adjacent car parks. When construction of the new facility nears completion, most of San Siro is planned to be dismantled. The stadium, also known as Giuseppe Meazza, opened in 1926; it is Italy's largest sports arena.

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