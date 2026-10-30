Ukrainian basketball player Ivan Tkachenko helped the Latvian club “Rigas Zelli” defeat the Spanish team “Burgos” by a score of 79–71. His spectacular shot from nearly the center of the court at the end of the second quarter made it into the top ten plays of the EuroCup round.

In the latest selection of the round’s most memorable plays, the moment featuring Ivan Tkachenko took 10th place. The Ukrainian player sank a shot from practically the center of the court in the final seconds of the second quarter.

This shot was one of the most memorable moments of the game, in which “Rigas Zelli” defeated the Spanish team “Burgos” on the road, 79–71.

The Ukrainian basketball player spent nearly 18 minutes on the court and put on a productive performance.

His stats for the game:

15 points ;

3-for-3 on two-point shots;

3/4 three-pointers;

2 rebounds;

1 steal;

2 blocks;

1 personal foul.

Tkachenko’s efficiency rating was +18—the best on his team.

Thus, the Ukrainian made a significant contribution to “Rigas Zelli’s” road victory, and his three-pointer was included in the official highlight reel of the EuroCup round.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Basketball Federation (FBU).

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