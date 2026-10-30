Everton beat Newcastle 3-1 in the League Cup and reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. David Moyes’s side will face Fleetwood Town next, The Guardian reports.

Jack Grealish was not included in Everton’s squad for the match. The club said the player missed the game for disciplinary reasons. According to the publication, he may have missed training without permission on Monday, but later returned to training with the team.

Garner scores after Newcastle pressure

At the start of the match, Newcastle had more of the initiative and created several dangerous chances. Jordan Pickford saved a Harvey Barnes header, while Fabian Schär shot from distance. Following a pass from Barnes, Jacob Ramsey had an opportunity in the penalty area, but his shot was blocked by Vitalii Mykolenko.

Everton opened the scoring. After a long clearance by Pickford, Tyrique George forced Amar Dedić to lose the ball. Hayden Hackney passed to James Garner, who scored his first goal of the season with an accurate shot into the far corner.

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Hackney and Barry consolidate the lead

The hosts scored their second goal after a quick attack started by Pickford. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall moved forward, and Thierno Barry sent a low cross across goal to Hackney. The midfielder scored his first goal for Everton.

In the second half, Newcastle continued to press, but Pickford made saves from Lewis Hall, Anthony Elanga and Ramsey. Later, Garner intercepted a pass from Dedić, Dewsbury-Hall set up Barry for a shot, and the forward made it 3-0. Dan Burn pulled one goal back late in the match with a header from Joe Willock’s delivery. After that, a confrontation broke out between Burn, Pickford, James Tarkowski and Joelinton, with all four receiving yellow cards.

The League Cup quarter-final matches are scheduled for the week beginning 14 December.

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