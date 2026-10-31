In Christchurch, New Zealand, 24-year-old Kaipo Olsen-Baker, who plays at number eight for New Zealand’s national rugby team, was named World Rugby Player of the Year. This was reported by BBC Sport.

World Rugby award

Olsen-Baker beat Canada’s Dalika Menin, as well as England’s Megan Jones and Zoe Harrison, in the race for the award. The rugby player was one of the key members of the Black Ferns, who won the Pacific Four Series this year. The national teams of Canada, Australia and the United States also compete in the tournament.

Under new head coach Whitney Hansen, the New Zealand team suffered only one defeat this year — in September, it lost to England 19–26.

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Another award for New Zealand

New Zealand national team flanker Eleanor-Plum King received the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award. In her debut season for the Black Ferns, the 22-year-old athlete scored three tries in Test matches.

World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson said that Olsen-Baker showed consistency and significant impact throughout 2026, while King made a notable impression in her first year at international level. He also noted that recognition of both athletes in front of home fans in Christchurch made the event special.

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