Fermín López decides to remain at Barcelona — Interia Sport

In Spain, Spanish attacking midfielder Fermín López has decided not to leave Barcelona in the near future. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing Fabrizio Romano. According to this information, the footballer feels good at the club, while Barcelona consider him a key player.

Interest from England

Earlier, media reports emerged about interest in López from major clubs. In particular, Manchester United were interested in his potential transfer. The Spaniard had also previously been linked with Chelsea.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The publication notes that after eight rounds, Manchester United had seven points and were in 16th place in the Premier League. The English club was considering strengthening its squad amid such a start to the season.

López's productivity

This season, López has scored five goals and provided four assists in 12 matches. According to Romano, the positions of the player himself and the Catalan club regarding his future coincide: López does not plan to leave the team in the near future, while Barcelona want to keep him in the squad.

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